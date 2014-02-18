Wiggins has no plans to join Alonso

Image 1 of 4 Bradley Wiggins celebrates his 2012 Tour de France win. (Image credit: AFP Photo) Image 2 of 4 Bradley Wiggins (Great Britain) with the silver medal at the 2013 time trial Worlds (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 3 of 4 Bradley Wiggins gets low on the corners (Image credit: Rob Lampard) Image 4 of 4 Bradley Wiggins sets tempo in the peloton for Team Sky (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Bradley Wiggins has "no plans to leave" Team Sky, according to his management company.

Spanish newspaper Diario Mallorca on Tuesday reported that Wiggins had been approached by the Fernando Alonso team while out in Mallorca. The report stated that the 2012 Tour de France champion was proposed a two-year contract with the new team.

Cyclingnews spoke to Julian Henry, a spokesperson for the rider's management company, who said that Wiggins has no interest in ending things with Sky. "Bradley is under contract to Team Sky. He's very happy with the set up there and is totally focused on his 2014 training and racing schedule. He feels part of the fabric of the team and has no plans to leave the team."

Wiggins current contract with Sky runs out at the end of this year, which would leave him free to sign with other teams for 2015. However, Henry stated that Sky had given him an offer, but Wiggins is waiting until his major targets are out of the way before he puts pen to paper.

Cyclingnews also contacted Team Sky, who said they were unaware of any negotiations between Wiggins and Alonso.

