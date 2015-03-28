Wiggins confirmed for Gent-Wevelgem
Former Tour de France champion links up with Thomas and Stannard
Bradley Wiggins has been confirmed in Team Sky’s line up for Sunday’s Gent-Wevelgem.
The world time trial champion had been set to race E3-Harelbeke but was replaced by Elia Viviani prior to the race. Wiggins travelled to Belgium on Friday to link up with his teammates after Geraint Thomas won E3, and both riders will take part in Sunday’s race.
They will be joined by Bernhard Eisel, Andy Fenn, Christian Knees, Luke Rowe, Ian Stannard and Elia Viviani in the team’s selection.
Wiggins is targeting Paris-Roubaix this season and the race will be the final race he takes part in for Team Sky before he moves over to his newly-formed WIGGINS squad and concentrates on track racing ahead of the Rio Olympics in 2016.
Wiggins stared his season at the Tour of Qatar in February and placed third in the individual time trial. He raced Omloop Het Nieuwsblad later that month and helped Stannard defend his race title before linking up with Team Sky’s stage racing squad at Paris-Nice. He rode as a domestique for winner Richie Porte but pulled out on the eve of the final time trial, instead deciding to focus on his Classics preparation.
He is scheduled to race Driedaagse De Panne-Koksijde next week with a remote chance that the Tour of Flanders could be added to his programme before Paris-Roubaix.
