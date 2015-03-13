Wiggins cleared to ride Tour de Yorkshire

Image 1 of 6 Bradley Wiggins works for Sky team leader Richie Porte Image 2 of 6 Great Britain's Bradley Wiggins rides in the pack during the second stage of Paris-Nice. Image 3 of 6 Bradley Wiggins (Team Sky) Image 4 of 6 World Champion Bradley Wiggins was third on Tuesday in Qatar. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 6 Bradley Wiggins (Team Sky). (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 6 of 6 WIGGINS team kit for 2015 (Image credit: Rapha)

Bradley Wiggins has been cleared to participate for the WIGGINS team in the Tour de Yorkshire on 1-3 May following the UCI road commission's approval of the derogation of rule 2.17.007, which stipulates that the permitted transfer window for Continental squads lies between 1-25 June. Wiggins' current contract with Team Sky is due to end on 26 April.

According to the UCI, the request for the relaxation of this regulation came from the WIGGINS team with the support of British Cycling, the rider's national federation. Having received the approval of the UCI's road commission, Wiggins' transfer will become effective from the day that the UCI receives the official registration bulletin from British Cycling.

Assuming there are no hitches in the registration process, Wiggins will then line up at the head of his eponymous team for the start of the Tour de Yorkshire in Bridlington on 1 May.

The 2012 Tour de France champion told the Cycling Podcast earlier this week that his first race for Team WIGGINS will be ASO's new Yorkshire stage race. Official confirmation of his participation is sure to boost interest in the event, for which a million spectators are already predicted to turn out.

After racing in the three-day Tour de Yorkshire, Wiggins will compete in Tour Series events in the UK before turning his attention to his attempt on the World Hour Record.

