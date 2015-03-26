Wiggins out of E3 Harelbeke but may race Gent-Wevelgem

Image 1 of 3 Great Britain's Bradley Wiggins drinks as he rides in the pack. Image 2 of 3 Bradley Wiggins looks on prior to the start of Stage Four of the 2014 Tour of Britain. Image 3 of 3 Bradley Wiggins in the pack during stage 6.

Despite having E3-Harelbeke on his list of spring races for the better part of three months Bradley Wiggins has not been selected for Friday’s race by Team Sky. Citing a race selection policy, a team spokesperson from the team told Cyclingnews that Wiggins will instead travel to Belgium on Friday and train before a decision is made on his possible participation in Gent-Wevelgem.

The world time trial champion is aiming to close his Team Sky career with a win in Paris-Roubaix next month and has built his spring around a cobbles campaign.

Team Sky will line-up with Bernhard Eisel, Andy Fenn, Christian Knees, Salvatore Puccio, Luke Rowe, Ian Stannard, Geraint Thomas and Elia Viviani for E3-Harelbke, with the team confirm that the “squad selection for Sunday’s Gent-Wevelgem will be confirmed from the team’s long list following the outcome of E3 Harelbeke.”

Wiggins also has Scheldeprijs on March 27 on his race programme. Last month, Team Sky confirmed that the door had not completely closed on Wiggins taking part in the Tour of Flanders.

