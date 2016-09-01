Through the years at the Tour of Britain - Gallery

A look back at the current iteration of the great British stage race
Image 1 of 28
Image 2 of 28
Image 3 of 28
Image 4 of 28
Image 5 of 28
Image 6 of 28
Image 7 of 28
Image 8 of 28
Image 9 of 28
Image 10 of 28
Image 11 of 28
Image 12 of 28
Image 13 of 28
Image 14 of 28
Image 15 of 28
Image 16 of 28
Image 17 of 28
Image 18 of 28
Image 19 of 28
Image 20 of 28
Image 21 of 28
Image 22 of 28
Image 23 of 28
Image 24 of 28
Image 25 of 28
Image 26 of 28
Image 27 of 28
Image 28 of 28
The Tour of Britain picked up the baton from races like the Milk Race, the old Kellogg's Tour of Britain and the PruTour when it returned to the international calendar in 2004, and the race has grown significantly since then, in tandem with the fortunes of British cycling at large.
Mauricio Ardila won the first edition of the revamped race in 2004, which took place over five stages, with Nick Nuyens triumphing the following year. By 2008, when Frenchman Geoffroy Lequatre took victory, the race had grown in reach and extended to eight days.
The 2011 edition saw the race began to challenge the Vuelta a España as a World Championships preparation race, as Mark Cavendish claimed two stage wins ahead of claiming the rainbow jersey in Copenhagen.
In 2012, Jonathan Tiernan-Locke won overall honours ahead of Nathan Haas only to be later stripped of victory when he received a ban for irregularities in his biological passport. A year later, Bradley Wiggins was the first rider from Team Sky to win, while last season Edvald Boasson Hagen became the first man to win the Tour of Britain twice, adding to his 2009 triumph.
Swipe or click through the gallery above for Cyclingnews' look back at the Tour of Britain since 2004.
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy