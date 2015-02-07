Wiggins carries Classics mindset into Tour of Qatar

Image 1 of 3 Bradley Wiggins will ride with Sky until Paris Roubaix. (Image credit: Team Sky) Image 2 of 3 Bradley Wiggins (Great Britain) awaits his gold medal at the 2014 Worlds (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 3 of 3 Bradley Wiggins (Sky) won the stage (Image credit: Rob Lampard)

Bradley Wiggins will line up for his first competitive outing of the season at the Tour of Qatar on Sunday and the British World time trial champion was in relaxed spirits as he talked to the media on the eve of the race. However, he stressed that his build-up to the Classics started in Qatar and that he would be racing in the Gulf with one eye on a strong general classification performance.





There are a number of strong time triallists at the race but should Wiggins perform to his potential he could find himself in with a chance of competing for the overall classification. The ‘bigger picture’ is to focus on the Classics but Wiggins hinted that a strong start to the season would add momentum to his charge towards Paris-Roubaix.





Once Wiggins completes his term at Team Sky in April, all attention will turn to the boards. The Hour Record attempt is pencilled in for June and then the march to Rio 2016 begins in earnest. While the road remains the focus for now WIGGINS – the rider’s development programme – is busily taking shape.



