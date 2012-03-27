Wiggins and Cavendish set for Tour of Romandie

Image 1 of 3 Cavendish and Wiggins in wonderland (Image credit: Jeff Moore) Image 2 of 3 Mark Cavendish (Team Sky) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 3 Race leader Bradley Wiggins (Sky) en route to victory in the final stage of Paris-Nice. (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Initial predictions suggested that the Tour de France would be the first time that Britain's two most famous road cyclists would line up together in the same team, but Team Sky have confirmed that Bradley Wiggins and Mark Cavendish will ride with each other at next month's Tour de Romandie in Switzerland (24-29 April).

The famous race was won last year by BMC's Cadel Evans, who took his second title there on his way to victory in last summer's Tour de France. A top class field is set to line up as usual this year and Wiggins, who is second favourite with bookmakers for Tour de France glory this year after his win at Paris-Nice, will see it as a key part of his preparations.

Cavendish will fancy his chances of bagging a couple of stage victories as he looks to build his form ahead of the Grand Tours after a season of highs and lows so far following his headline-grabbing move to Team Sky in the winter. The 26-year-old world champion has enjoyed success at the Tour of Qatar, Tirreno-Adriatico and Kuurne-Brussels-Kuurne, but has suffered recent disappointments at Milan-San Remo and Gent-Wevlegem.

Team Sky have revealed its rider plans for the entire month of April, which encompasses seven WorldTour events and three Monuments. With such a busy month ahead, they will need effective performances from all of their riders if they are to hang on to their lead at the top of the UCI team standings.