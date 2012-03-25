Trending

Video: On the startline of Gent-Wevelgem with Mark Cavendish

World champion aiming to bounce back from Milan-San Remo

World champion Mark Cavendish (Sky) before the start of Gent-Wevelgem.

World champion Mark Cavendish (Sky) before the start of Gent-Wevelgem.
(Image credit: Barry Ryan)
Mark Cavendish and Bernhard Eisel (Sky).

Mark Cavendish and Bernhard Eisel (Sky).
(Image credit: Barry Ryan)
Mark Cavendish (Team Sky)

Mark Cavendish (Team Sky)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Mark Cavendish (Team Sky) has a strong chance of making history and becoming the first British rider since Barry Hoban in 1974 to win Gent-Wevelgem. On the start line in Deinze he talked about his childhood memories of watching the race on television, adding that this is one of the most historic races any rider can win.

Cavendish will be hoping that the race stays together and that a sprint will decide the outcome. He’s not the only sprinter in the race with those aspirations but Cavendish’s condition will be key to his chances.

After an off-day in Milan-San Remo and a crash in Dwars door Vlaanderen – which he is still feeling the effects of – Gent-Wevelgem will be another true test of the World champion’s credentials.

 