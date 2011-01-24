Whole Athlete-Specialized kicks off 2011 with winter training camp
Development squad gets in early season training together
The Whole Athlete-Specialized Cycling Team held its first team training camp of 2011 at the Whole Athlete Performance Center in Marin County, California this weekend.
Related Articles
True to the company's holistic philosophy, the team not only enjoyed road and mountain bike riding on the bucolic back roads and scenic slopes of the famed Mt. Tamapais, but also practiced yoga each day, were treated to organic meals and participated in an array of presentations and workshops from sponsors, docs and supporters.
From Team Sport Psychologist Dr. Joan Steidinger leading the young athletes in finding their "power zone", to kinesiology taping expert and Team Chiropractor Dr. Sara LeMarch showing the kids how to prevent and treat common injuries, the junior and under 23 riders were treated like professionals.
For the 2011 season, the team will focus on the US Pro XCT series and National Championships, with the additional goal of again qualifying riders to the world championship team. In 2010, four juniors from the team represented the US in Mont Sainte Anne.
Junior and Under 23 cross country racers comprise the bulk of the team, with a small contingent of Under 23 road-focused athletes as well. The young athletes range in age from 14-19, including current US National Champions, Kate Courtney (cross country), Keegan Swenson (cross country) and Zach Valdez (24-hour).
Guided by their philosophy of "dedication, integrity and fun", the Whole Athlete-Specialized Development Team is a non-profit funded program providing young cyclists avenues to the higher levels of the sport.
2011 Whole Athlete - Specialized Team
Junior men - cross country
Tony Smith (17/18)
Max Houtzager (17/18)
Keegan Swenson (17/18)
Bobby Zidek (17/18)
Sven Beer (17/18)
Taylor Smith (17/18)
Eliel Anttila (17/18)
Johnny Kaufmann (15/16)
Lucas Newcomb (15/16)
Junior women - cross country
Sofia Hamilton (17/18)
Victoria Yoham (17/18)
Kate Courtney (15/16)
MacKinzie Stanley (15/16)
Josie Nordrum (15/16)
Under 23 men - cross country
Will Curtis
Zach Valdez
Riley Predum
Will Patterson
Under 23 men - road
Nick Newcomb
Alec Kassin
Nick Kinney
Cody Tapley
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy