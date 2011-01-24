Whole Athlete-Specialized kicks off 2011 with winter training camp

Image 1 of 24 The Whole Athlete-Specialized mountain bike team (Image credit: Rob Evans - Off the Back Photo) Image 2 of 24 The Whole Athlete-Specialized Under 23 road team (Image credit: Veronika Lenzi) Image 3 of 24 Under 23 athletes on the Whole Athlete-Specialized team (Image credit: Veronika Lenzi) Image 4 of 24 The 2011 Whole Athlete-Specialized team (Image credit: Veronika Lenzi) Image 5 of 24 Taylor Smith, Will Curtis and Lucas Newcomb (all Whole Athlete-Specialized) (Image credit: Veronika Lenzi) Image 6 of 24 Sven Beer (Whole Athlete-Specialized) (Image credit: Veronika Lenzi) Image 7 of 24 The Whole Athlete-Specialized team trains on the road together. (Image credit: Veronika Lenzi) Image 8 of 24 Mackinzie Stanley and Josie Nordrum on the front (Image credit: Veronika Lenzi) Image 9 of 24 The Whole Athlete-Specialized ladies (Image credit: Veronika Lenzi) Image 10 of 24 Whole Athlete-Specialized juniors (Image credit: Veronika Lenzi) Image 11 of 24 Jonny Kaufman (Whole Athlete-Specialized) (Image credit: Veronika Lenzi) Image 12 of 24 The Whole Athlete-Specialized team for 2011 (Image credit: Veronika Lenzi) Image 13 of 24 Whole Athlete-Specialized for 2011 (Image credit: Veronika Lenzi) Image 14 of 24 Double paceline time for the Whole Athlete-Specialized team (Image credit: Veronika Lenzi) Image 15 of 24 Bobby Zidek, Eliel Anttile, and Sven Beer (Whole Athlete-Specialized) (Image credit: Veronika Lenzi) Image 16 of 24 Business time (Image credit: Veronika Lenzi) Image 17 of 24 Tacos for dinner (Image credit: Veronika Lenzi) Image 18 of 24 Whole Athlete-Specialized racers get ready for yoga (Image credit: Rob Evans - Off the Back Photo) Image 19 of 24 Yoga time for the Whole Athlete-Specialized team (Image credit: Veronika Lenzi) Image 20 of 24 Riley Predum (Whole Athlete-Specialized) (Image credit: Rob Evans - Off the Back Photo) Image 21 of 24 Taylor Smith (Whole Athlete-Specialized) (Image credit: Rob Evans) Image 22 of 24 Kate Courtney and Nick Kinney (Whole Athlete-Specialized) (Image credit: Rob Evans - Off the Back Photo) Image 23 of 24 Whole Athlete-Specialized women (Image credit: Rob Evans - Off the Back Photo) Image 24 of 24 Dario Fredrick and Will Curtis (Whole Athlete-Specialized) (Image credit: Rob Evans - Off the Back Photo)

The Whole Athlete-Specialized Cycling Team held its first team training camp of 2011 at the Whole Athlete Performance Center in Marin County, California this weekend.

True to the company's holistic philosophy, the team not only enjoyed road and mountain bike riding on the bucolic back roads and scenic slopes of the famed Mt. Tamapais, but also practiced yoga each day, were treated to organic meals and participated in an array of presentations and workshops from sponsors, docs and supporters.

From Team Sport Psychologist Dr. Joan Steidinger leading the young athletes in finding their "power zone", to kinesiology taping expert and Team Chiropractor Dr. Sara LeMarch showing the kids how to prevent and treat common injuries, the junior and under 23 riders were treated like professionals.

For the 2011 season, the team will focus on the US Pro XCT series and National Championships, with the additional goal of again qualifying riders to the world championship team. In 2010, four juniors from the team represented the US in Mont Sainte Anne.

Junior and Under 23 cross country racers comprise the bulk of the team, with a small contingent of Under 23 road-focused athletes as well. The young athletes range in age from 14-19, including current US National Champions, Kate Courtney (cross country), Keegan Swenson (cross country) and Zach Valdez (24-hour).

Guided by their philosophy of "dedication, integrity and fun", the Whole Athlete-Specialized Development Team is a non-profit funded program providing young cyclists avenues to the higher levels of the sport.

2011 Whole Athlete - Specialized Team

Junior men - cross country

Tony Smith (17/18)

Max Houtzager (17/18)

Keegan Swenson (17/18)

Bobby Zidek (17/18)

Sven Beer (17/18)

Taylor Smith (17/18)

Eliel Anttila (17/18)

Johnny Kaufmann (15/16)

Lucas Newcomb (15/16)

Junior women - cross country

Sofia Hamilton (17/18)

Victoria Yoham (17/18)

Kate Courtney (15/16)

MacKinzie Stanley (15/16)

Josie Nordrum (15/16)

Under 23 men - cross country

Will Curtis

Zach Valdez

Riley Predum

Will Patterson

Under 23 men - road

Nick Newcomb

Alec Kassin

Nick Kinney

Cody Tapley