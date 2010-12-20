Whole Athlete and Specialized team to back Development Team

Image 1 of 11 Sofia Hamilton and Kate Courtney (Image credit: Whole Athlete - Specialized Cycling Team) Image 2 of 11 Joe Tamarancho (Image credit: Whole Athlete - Specialized Cycling Team) Image 3 of 11 Tony Smith (Image credit: Whole Athlete - Specialized Cycling Team) Image 4 of 11 Max Houtzager (Image credit: Whole Athlete - Specialized Cycling Team) Image 5 of 11 Nick Newcomb (Image credit: Whole Athlete - Specialized Cycling Team) Image 6 of 11 Will Curtis (Image credit: Whole Athlete - Specialized Cycling Team) Image 7 of 11 Coaches Helene Drumm, Dario Fredric and Abbie Durkee (Image credit: Whole Athlete - Specialized Cycling Team) Image 8 of 11 Will Curtis, NICA champion (Image credit: Whole Athlete - Specialized Cycling Team) Image 9 of 11 Dario Fredrick, coach of Whole Athlete / Specialized Team (Image credit: Whole Athlete - Specialized Cycling Team) Image 10 of 11 Specialized Epics for the Whole Athlete Develompent squad (Image credit: Whole Athlete - Specialized Cycling Team) Image 11 of 11 Zach Valdez (Image credit: Whole Athlete - Specialized Cycling Team)

Continuing on a successful partnership in 2010, Whole Athlete and Specialized Bicycle Components announced the roster for their 2011 Junior and U23 Development Team. With five riders focused on the US ProXCT mountain bike series, 13 grassroots mountain bike racers, and a four roadies, Whole Athlete / Specialized will contest a range of events from the Sea Otter Classic to the Cascade Classic Stage Race. Naturally, the squad will also return to US Mountain Bike Nationals, where its riders earned five championship titles in 2010.

The 2011 squad is a blend of future stars and proven talent including cross country National Champions Kate Courtney and Keegan Swenson (junior 15-16), Will Curtis and Zach Valdez (2010 California State and SoCal High School MTB Champions) and 2010 World Championship Team members Tony Smith and Sofia Hamilton.

The team is directed by Whole Athlete founder and two-time 40-44 US MTB National Champion Dario Fredrick, while the junior women will be led led by Abbie Durkee, a current 35-39 US MTB National Champion.

"I am pleased and proud to continue our partnership with Specialized," said Fredrick. "Having access to bikes like the S-Works Epic and S-Works Stumpjumper hardtail 29er is an incredible advantage." Whole Athlete / Specialized will be using Specialized Bikes, S-Works shoes, S-Works helmets, gloves and tires.

"We are honored to provide the Whole Athlete program with the support they deserve," said Ian Dewar, Specialized USA Partnership Manager. "Specialized recognizes the challenges facing young riders who are progressing from the local to national stage and we are committed to their long-term future in the sport."

The official 2011 Whole Athlete / Specialized team launch will happen at the team's first training camp on January 22-23, 2011 in San Anselmo, California

2011 Whole Athlete - Specialized Team Roster

Junior men cross country

Tony Smith (17-18)

Max Houtzager (17-18)

Keegan Swenson (17-18)

Bobby Zidek (17-18)

Sven Beer (17-18)

Taylor Smith (17-18)

Eliel Anttila (17-18)

Johnny Kaufmann (15-16)

Lucas Newcomb (15-16)

Junior women cross country

Sofia Hamilton (17-18)

Victoria Yoham (17-18)

Kate Courtney (15-16)

MacKinzie Stanley (15-16)

Josie Nordrum (15-16)

U23 cross country

Will Curtis

Zach Valdez

Riley Predum

Will Patterson

U23 road

Nick Newcomb

Alec Kassin

Nick Kinney

Cody Tapley