Whole Athlete and Specialized team to back Development Team
Squad features U23s and juniors
Continuing on a successful partnership in 2010, Whole Athlete and Specialized Bicycle Components announced the roster for their 2011 Junior and U23 Development Team. With five riders focused on the US ProXCT mountain bike series, 13 grassroots mountain bike racers, and a four roadies, Whole Athlete / Specialized will contest a range of events from the Sea Otter Classic to the Cascade Classic Stage Race. Naturally, the squad will also return to US Mountain Bike Nationals, where its riders earned five championship titles in 2010.
The 2011 squad is a blend of future stars and proven talent including cross country National Champions Kate Courtney and Keegan Swenson (junior 15-16), Will Curtis and Zach Valdez (2010 California State and SoCal High School MTB Champions) and 2010 World Championship Team members Tony Smith and Sofia Hamilton.
The team is directed by Whole Athlete founder and two-time 40-44 US MTB National Champion Dario Fredrick, while the junior women will be led led by Abbie Durkee, a current 35-39 US MTB National Champion.
"I am pleased and proud to continue our partnership with Specialized," said Fredrick. "Having access to bikes like the S-Works Epic and S-Works Stumpjumper hardtail 29er is an incredible advantage." Whole Athlete / Specialized will be using Specialized Bikes, S-Works shoes, S-Works helmets, gloves and tires.
"We are honored to provide the Whole Athlete program with the support they deserve," said Ian Dewar, Specialized USA Partnership Manager. "Specialized recognizes the challenges facing young riders who are progressing from the local to national stage and we are committed to their long-term future in the sport."
The official 2011 Whole Athlete / Specialized team launch will happen at the team's first training camp on January 22-23, 2011 in San Anselmo, California
2011 Whole Athlete - Specialized Team Roster
Junior men cross country
Tony Smith (17-18)
Max Houtzager (17-18)
Keegan Swenson (17-18)
Bobby Zidek (17-18)
Sven Beer (17-18)
Taylor Smith (17-18)
Eliel Anttila (17-18)
Johnny Kaufmann (15-16)
Lucas Newcomb (15-16)
Junior women cross country
Sofia Hamilton (17-18)
Victoria Yoham (17-18)
Kate Courtney (15-16)
MacKinzie Stanley (15-16)
Josie Nordrum (15-16)
U23 cross country
Will Curtis
Zach Valdez
Riley Predum
Will Patterson
U23 road
Nick Newcomb
Alec Kassin
Nick Kinney
Cody Tapley
