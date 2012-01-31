Gallery: Whole Athlete-Specialized Team training camp

Image 1 of 21 The 2012 Whole Athlete - Specialized Team (Image credit: Whole Athlete - Specialized Cycling Team) Image 2 of 21 Dinner time for the Whole Athlete - Specialized team (Image credit: Whole Athlete - Specialized Cycling Team) Image 3 of 21 The Whole Athlete - Specialized trains on the road (Image credit: Whole Athlete - Specialized Cycling Team) Image 4 of 21 The Whole Athlete - Specialized under 23s (Image credit: Whole Athlete - Specialized Cycling Team) Image 5 of 21 The Whole Athlete - Specialized Junior 17-18 squad (Image credit: Whole Athlete - Specialized Cycling Team) Image 6 of 21 The Whole Athlete - Specialized Junior 15-16 squad (Image credit: Whole Athlete - Specialized Cycling Team) Image 7 of 21 The Whole Athlete - Specialized women's squad (Image credit: Whole Athlete - Specialized Cycling Team) Image 8 of 21 The 2012 Whole Athlete - Specialized team (Image credit: Whole Athlete - Specialized Cycling Team) Image 9 of 21 The women of the Whole Athlete - Specialized team (Image credit: Whole Athlete - Specialized Cycling Team) Image 10 of 21 It was a wet day for training for the Whole Athlete - Specialized team (Image credit: Whole Athlete - Specialized Cycling Team) Image 11 of 21 Road spray is never fun (Image credit: Whole Athlete - Specialized Cycling Team) Image 12 of 21 The Whole Athlete - Specialized on the road (Image credit: Whole Athlete - Specialized Cycling Team) Image 13 of 21 The Whole Athlete - Specialized team enjoys some sunshine (Image credit: Whole Athlete - Specialized Cycling Team) Image 14 of 21 The Whole Athlete - Specialized team out for a ride (Image credit: Whole Athlete - Specialized Cycling Team) Image 15 of 21 Trainining in Marin County in January (Image credit: Whole Athlete - Specialized Cycling Team) Image 16 of 21 The weather was a bit better for this part of the ride. (Image credit: Whole Athlete - Specialized Cycling Team) Image 17 of 21 Double paceline time. (Image credit: Whole Athlete - Specialized Cycling Team) Image 18 of 21 Two riders high five. (Image credit: Whole Athlete - Specialized Cycling Team) Image 19 of 21 On a training ride (Image credit: Whole Athlete - Specialized Cycling Team) Image 20 of 21 The Whole Athlete - Specialized team (Image credit: Whole Athlete - Specialized Cycling Team) Image 21 of 21 Whole Athlete team bikes all lined up (Image credit: Whole Athlete - Specialized Cycling Team)

As it enters its fourth season, the Whole Athlete-Specialized Cycling Team held its first training camp of 2012 at the Whole Athlete Performance Center in Marin County, California. Fourteen juniors, six U23s, three athlete-mentors, and five coaches came together to take part in the holistic methodology that defines the successful development program. Riders were treated to organic food, yoga classes, sport psychology workshops, kinesiology taping, foam rolling techniques, and of course epic training rides in West Marin and on Mt. Tamalpais. After an unusually dry Northern California winter, the skies opened up just in time to douse the camp. Despite the timing, the cold, wet weather could not dampen the riders' high spirits.

Having just earned the distinction of USA Cycling's 2011 Mountain Bike Club of the Year and a recipient of the Center of Excellence award, the Whole Athlete-Specialized Team looks to build on its continued success as it forges ahead. For the 2012 season, the team's focus continues to be the US Pro XCT series and National Championships, as well as the two North American World Cups and qualifying riders to the world championships for the fourth straight year.

Among the returning riders for 2012 are 2011 junior 15-16 cross country national champions Lucas Newcomb and Kate Courtney, both entering the Junior 17-18 field this year. New additions to the team include 2011 MTB and cyclo-cross world Championship team member Cypress Gorry, and NorCal High School League Frosh Series Champion Sean Bennett.

Guided by its philosophy of "dedication, integrity and fun", the Whole Athlete-Specialized Development Team is a non-profit funded program providing young cyclists avenues to the highest levels of the sport.





Junior Men

Jacob Albrecht (17-18)

Cypress Gorry (17-18)

Miles Lim (17-18)

Lucas Newcomb (17-18)

Shane Skelton (17-18)

Casey Williams (17-18)

Sean Bennett (15-16)

Silas Blunk (15-16)

Marcus Segedin (15-16)

Ben Spurr (15-16)

Junior Women

Kate Courtney (17-18)

Sarah Ogden (17-18)

Josie Nordrum (17-18)

MacKinzie Stanley (17-18)

U23 Cross country

Tony Smith

Zach Valdez

U23 Road

Josh Lapacik

Nick Newcomb

Cody Tapley

Alex Yeh

Athlete Mentors (U23)

Sofia Hamilton

Victoria Yoham

Will Patterson

Coaches/ Staff

Dario Fredrick, Director & Head Coach

Julia Violich, Assistant Director & Girls’ Head Coach

John Hunt, Assistant Director & Coach

Matt McCourtney, Road Team Head Coach

Charlie Schneider, Assistant Coach

Adam Waskow, Assistant Coach

Helene Drumm, Assistant Coach

Angel Garbarino, Assistant Coach

Steve Cherry, Assistant Coach

David Simon, Assistant Coach