Gallery: Whole Athlete-Specialized Team training camp

Team holds first team camp of 2012 in Marin County
As it enters its fourth season, the Whole Athlete-Specialized Cycling Team held its first training camp of 2012 at the Whole Athlete Performance Center in Marin County, California. Fourteen juniors, six U23s, three athlete-mentors, and five coaches came together to take part in the holistic methodology that defines the successful development program. Riders were treated to organic food, yoga classes, sport psychology workshops, kinesiology taping, foam rolling techniques, and of course epic training rides in West Marin and on Mt. Tamalpais. After an unusually dry Northern California winter, the skies opened up just in time to douse the camp. Despite the timing, the cold, wet weather could not dampen the riders' high spirits.
Having just earned the distinction of USA Cycling's 2011 Mountain Bike Club of the Year and a recipient of the Center of Excellence award, the Whole Athlete-Specialized Team looks to build on its continued success as it forges ahead. For the 2012 season, the team's focus continues to be the US Pro XCT series and National Championships, as well as the two North American World Cups and qualifying riders to the world championships for the fourth straight year.
Among the returning riders for 2012 are 2011 junior 15-16 cross country national champions Lucas Newcomb and Kate Courtney, both entering the Junior 17-18 field this year. New additions to the team include 2011 MTB and cyclo-cross world Championship team member Cypress Gorry, and NorCal High School League Frosh Series Champion Sean Bennett.
Guided by its philosophy of "dedication, integrity and fun", the Whole Athlete-Specialized Development Team is a non-profit funded program providing young cyclists avenues to the highest levels of the sport.
Junior Men
Jacob Albrecht (17-18)
Cypress Gorry (17-18)
Miles Lim (17-18)
Lucas Newcomb (17-18)
Shane Skelton (17-18)
Casey Williams (17-18)
Sean Bennett (15-16)
Silas Blunk (15-16)
Marcus Segedin (15-16)
Ben Spurr (15-16)
Junior Women
Kate Courtney (17-18)
Sarah Ogden (17-18)
Josie Nordrum (17-18)
MacKinzie Stanley (17-18)
U23 Cross country
Tony Smith
Zach Valdez
U23 Road
Josh Lapacik
Nick Newcomb
Cody Tapley
Alex Yeh
Athlete Mentors (U23)
Sofia Hamilton
Victoria Yoham
Will Patterson
Coaches/ Staff
Dario Fredrick, Director & Head Coach
Julia Violich, Assistant Director & Girls’ Head Coach
John Hunt, Assistant Director & Coach
Matt McCourtney, Road Team Head Coach
Charlie Schneider, Assistant Coach
Adam Waskow, Assistant Coach
Helene Drumm, Assistant Coach
Angel Garbarino, Assistant Coach
Steve Cherry, Assistant Coach
David Simon, Assistant Coach
