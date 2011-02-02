White reconfirmed in Cycling Australia position

Image 1 of 3 Trent Lowe (Garmin Slipstream) from Australia gives the thumbs-up for the 2009 Jayco Herald Sun Tour in Ballarat. (Image credit: Shane Goss) Image 2 of 3 Garmin-Transitions Matt White talks to the audience. (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 3 of 3 Jonathan Vaughters and Matt White share a word (Image credit: Emma Hymas)

Matt White will indeed be professional men's road coordinator for the Cycling Australia High Performance Program following an investigation into his breach of Garmin-Cervélo team policy which saw him dismissed from his role as directeur sportif.

Cycling Australia had announced White would take up a position with the national cycling body this year during the Santos Tour Down Under but following the event, which Garmin-Cervélo rider Cameron Meyer won, White was sacked with immediate effect.

White referred hitherto Garmin-Transitions rider Trent Lowe to Dr Luis del Moral's sports clinic in Valencia, Spain, contravening Garmin-Cervélo's policy on the use of health professionals without prior consultation.

Cycling Australia CEO Graham Fredericks was last week directed by the board of Australian cycling's governing body to investigate issues surrounding the termination of White's contract by Garmin-Cervélo.

But Cycling Australia today reconfirmed the appointment of White in the role previously held by Neil Stephens, who will head up new Australian professional team GreenEdge's race program as directeur sportif in 2012.

In his report to the board Mr Fredericks found no reason for Cycling Australia to reconsider the appointment of White to the High Performance Program.

"The board is satisfied that Mr White's breach of Garmin-Cervelo Cycling Team policy was an error of judgement that he sincerely regrets but that it was nothing more than that," said Fredericks.

"Matt has learned a lesson, the hard way, from this and we are confident he is fully aware of and committed to the policies that must be adhered to when working with the national program.

"We look forward to working with him and believe he is a valuable addition to our team."