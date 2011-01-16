White to direct men's team for Cycling Australia

Image 1 of 3 Garmin-Transitions Matt White talks to the audience. (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 2 of 3 Jonathan Vaughters and Matt White share a word (Image credit: Emma Hymas) Image 3 of 3 Danilo Di Luca (l) and Matt White (r) do it tough during stage 8 (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)

Matt White has joined Cycling Australia's national team and will be working with the elite men in the lead up to the world championships in Copenhagen, as well as the 2012 London Olympics. He will continue his duties as a directeur sportif with Garmin-Cervelo.

Cycling Australia announced Sunday morning that White had been named Professional Men's Road Coordinator for the Hıgh Performance Program. He replaces Neil Stephens.

"I am very proud and honoured to be given this opportunity during a very exciting period for Australian cycling," said White. "As a nation we have proved we are a force in professional road cycling and I aim to keep us at the forefront at world championships and coming Olympic and Commonwealth Games."

White, 36, rode professionally from 1996 to 2007, ending his career with Team Discovery Channel. He also rode for Australia at the world championships, Olympics and Commonwealth Games. He joined Garmin in 2008.

"Matt was highly respected as a cyclist and is now one of the leading Team Directors working at the very top level of the sport," said Graham Fredericks. CEO of Cycling Australia.

"He has a wealth of experience in coaching and guiding riders whether they are youngsters coming into the pro ranks or have been at the top level for several years.

"We're certainly looking forward to having him back in the 'Cyclones' team in this role."

White replaces Stephens, who had held the position for 12 years. His future plans were not announced, but he is believed to be going to the GreenEdge project, which hopes to put together a top-ranked pro team for the coming season. White's name has also been linked with GreenEdge.

"Over the past twelve years I've been lucky enough to share some special moments with a dedicated and talented crew and I wish Matt all the best as he steps in to what is an exciting and fulfilling role," said Stephens.

"Stevo has been an integral player in our progression at the professional level," said Fredericks. "Selection to the Australian 'Cyclones' has become a cherished and highly sought after achievement for our top international stars and that is in no small part due to 'Stevo's' role with the program."