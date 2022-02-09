What’s happening at Peloton?

As we type, Peloton Inc. is suspending production of products, laying off workers, making CEO changes, and experiencing a record drop in stock prices. At the same time, demand for bikes, of all kinds, is off the charts right now. So much so that WorldTour teams have, in some cases, opted to hold onto last year's bikes for a while longer. Consumers aren't faring any better either. Try to buy a bike and you might find messages saying things like "order now for late summer delivery." How are these two realities existing at the same time?

When a global pandemic suddenly closed gyms in 2020, demand for the best exercise bikes spiked enormously. At-home fitness equipment such as Peloton was in particularly high demand and the company rode a wave of interest to a spike in sales through 2020. Peloton pushed forward rapidly to increase production. It invested in increased production capacity and increased supply to meet the demand.

All waves crash though, and consumers are fickle when it comes to fitness gear. Pandemic fatigue set in, consumers are less interested in home workouts, more willing to partake in activities that bring them into contact with other people, and many have simply fallen off the workout wagon. As we move into 2022, supply is plentiful and demand is down.

As a result, Peloton is experiencing a correction. After posting a net loss of $439.4 million for the three-month period ending December 31, the company is course-correcting and restructuring. CEO John Foley is stepping down and former Spotify CFO Barry McCarthy is taking the reins. The company has also announced plans to cut roughly 2,800 employees across the globe and cancelled plans to build a US factory. The goal is to cut costs.

(Image credit: Peloton)

While there's little debate that the overall news is bad and that the company is experiencing challenges, growth has not stopped. 2020 and 2021 saw unprecedented growth and while that has now slowed, connected fitness subscriptions have steadily risen between Q2 2020 and Q1 2022. In the same time frame, Quarterly total revenue is up and so is the average monthly workouts per connected fitness sub. Peloton has also promised that cost-cutting measures will not affect the user experience.

The question that remains outstanding is can Peloton course correct? Will a reduction in costs be enough to keep the brand solvent through slower growth, or have there already been too many mistakes? Ultimately that depends on the users. We've included Peloton bikes in our list of the best exercise bikes because the hardware is solid. Users also report satisfaction with the content but will that be enough? This kind of connected business model relies on trust and that can be a delicate string.