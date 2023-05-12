Peloton issues stop-ride and voluntary recall of 2.2 million bikes

Amercian indoor cycling behemoth, Peloton, is recalling close to 2.2 million bikes due to a fault in the seatpost that could lead to it breaking unexpectedly.

According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC), the bike's seatpost assembly "can break during use, posing fall and injury hazards to the user," adding that there have been 35 reports of injury from the 2,160,000 bikes sold, including a wrist fracture, lacerations, and bruises caused by the defective product.

The recall is related only to 'PL-01' models, otherwise known and marketed as the original 'Peloton Bike,' that were sold in the USA between January 2018 and April 30, 2023. It does not affect the Peloton Bike Plus model that we reviewed last year, nor does it apply to customers outside of the USA. With that said, Peloton adds that it "will have an update for our members in Canada within the coming days."

To confirm whether consumers own an affected model, Peloton says "The Peloton original Bike model can be identified by its PL-01 model number on the label located on the inside front fork (near the flywheel), the red “P” logo followed by the white-coloured Peloton brand name on the bike’s frame, and by its non-swivel display."

Besides simply a faulty seatpost, it's unclear exactly what the issue is and how it occurs, but affected owners are advised to stop riding their Peloton bikes immediately and contact Peloton, who will send out a replacement seatpost free of charge that can be self-installed. Peloton itself has provided an online form where owners can order their replacement, alongside a video tutorial and PDF instructions for the repair.