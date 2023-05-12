Peloton issues stop-ride and voluntary recall of 2.2 million bikes
Consumers should "immediately stop using" the bikes, as rider suffers fractured wrist
Amercian indoor cycling behemoth, Peloton, is recalling close to 2.2 million bikes due to a fault in the seatpost that could lead to it breaking unexpectedly.
According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC), the bike's seatpost assembly "can break during use, posing fall and injury hazards to the user," adding that there have been 35 reports of injury from the 2,160,000 bikes sold, including a wrist fracture, lacerations, and bruises caused by the defective product.
The recall is related only to 'PL-01' models, otherwise known and marketed as the original 'Peloton Bike,' that were sold in the USA between January 2018 and April 30, 2023. It does not affect the Peloton Bike Plus model that we reviewed last year, nor does it apply to customers outside of the USA. With that said, Peloton adds that it "will have an update for our members in Canada within the coming days."
To confirm whether consumers own an affected model, Peloton says "The Peloton original Bike model can be identified by its PL-01 model number on the label located on the inside front fork (near the flywheel), the red “P” logo followed by the white-coloured Peloton brand name on the bike’s frame, and by its non-swivel display."
Besides simply a faulty seatpost, it's unclear exactly what the issue is and how it occurs, but affected owners are advised to stop riding their Peloton bikes immediately and contact Peloton, who will send out a replacement seatpost free of charge that can be self-installed. Peloton itself has provided an online form where owners can order their replacement, alongside a video tutorial and PDF instructions for the repair.
The recall undoubtedly comes at a tough time for the brand, whose post-pandemic era has been turbulent, with large layoffs, a ceasing of production, and a CEO resignation. The brand has also seen its share prices plummet from highs of $162 to an average of around $10 per share. With this latest news, it currently sits at a four-year low of $6.82.
As the Tech Editor here at Cyclingnews, Josh leads on content relating to all-things tech, including bikes, kit and components in order to cover product launches and curate our world-class buying guides, reviews and deals. Alongside this, his love for WorldTour racing and eagle eyes mean he's often breaking tech stories from the pro peloton too.
On the bike, 30-year-old Josh has been riding and racing since his early teens. He started out racing cross country when 26-inch wheels and triple chainsets were still mainstream, but he found favour in road racing in his early 20s and has never looked back. He's always training for the next big event and is keen to get his hands on the newest tech to help. He enjoys a good long ride on road or gravel, but he's most alive when he's elbow-to-elbow in a local criterium.