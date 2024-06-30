'What happened is unacceptable' - Lefevere slams Tour de France organisers as Jan Hirt returns with teeth fixed from crash

All smiles for Czech climber after late trip to dentist after stage 1 but team boss still unhappy with apology lacking

After being pulled off his bike by a spectator’s bag and breaking three teeth before the opening stage, Jan Hirt was back with his smile fixed ahead of stage 2 at the Tour de France after a trip to the emergency dentist last night. 

Hirt fell onto his face before the stage start in Florence after fans bypassed barriers and flooded into the team area, where riders travel between their buses to the sign-on. Here is where the chaos unfolded, in what Soudal Quick-Step team boss Patrick Lefevere has labelled “unacceptable”.

James Moultrie
James Moultrie
News Writer

James Moultrie is a gold-standard NCTJ journalist who joined Cyclingnews as a News Writer in 2023 after originally contributing as a freelancer for eight months, during which time he also wrote for Eurosport, Rouleur and Cycling Weekly. Prior to joining the team he reported on races such as Paris-Roubaix and the Giro d’Italia Donne for Eurosport and has interviewed some of the sport’s top riders in Chloé Dygert, Lizzie Deignan and Wout van Aert. Outside of cycling, he spends the majority of his time watching other sports – rugby, football, cricket, and American Football to name a few.