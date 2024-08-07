'We've been to hell and back' - Australians bring home Olympic men's team pursuit gold and world record

By
published

Australia overcomes years of heartbreak to come out on top

Australia's Oliver Bleddyn, Sam Welsford, Conor Leahy and Kelland O'brien celebrate winning the men's Team Pursuit gold at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games
Australia's Oliver Bleddyn, Sam Welsford, Conor Leahy and Kelland O'brien celebrate winning the men's Team Pursuit gold at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games (Image credit: Getty Images)

There were 'I'm not crying, you're crying' tears of joy and relief across the Australian track cycling team at the Paris Olympics as the men's team pursuit squad defeated Great Britain to claim their first Olympic gold medal in the event in 20 years, winning in the Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines velodrome on Wednesday.

Australia's last gold medal in the Olympic Games came in 2004, and since then, they've finished fourth in Beijing, second twice behind Great Britain in London and Rio, then third after a huge crash in qualifying in Tokyo.

