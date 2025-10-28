'We're very optimistic people' – Israel floats possibility of future Tour de France Grand Départ

By published

Suggestion made weeks after 2025 Vuelta a España severely disrupted by protests against Israel-Premier Tech team

The 2018 Giro d&#039;Italia in Israel
The 2018 Giro d'Italia in Israel (Image credit: Getty Images)

The president of the Israel Cycling Federation has raised the possibility that the country could in the future play host to a Grand Départ of the Tour de France.

"I can't tell you right now if we are going to apply for a Tour start or organise one, but we never stop dreaming," Dafna Lang, the Israel Cycling Federation President told L'Équipe.

While saying that she could not speak for Adams, Lang said that "I believe that once we have a stable peace, we will carry out many projects at the highest level, welcoming the world. We are very optimistic people. We’ve already brought the Giro here, so anything is possible.”

Israel-Premier Tech's presence in road races this season was subject to multiple protests and disruptions by pro-Palestine demonstrators over the country's invasion of Gaza, with the most dramatic incident taking place in the Vuelta a España.

Five stages had their routes altered or shortened to avoid potential standoffs or blockades. The last stage into Madrid was stopped after just 60 kilometres, after an estimated 100,000 protestors invaded the final circuit, with the final winners' ceremony also cancelled.

Contacted by L'Équipe, Tour organisers ASO refused to comment on Lang's idea.

Alasdair Fotheringham
Alasdair Fotheringham

Alasdair Fotheringham has been reporting on cycling since 1991. He has covered every Tour de France since 1992 bar one, as well as numerous other bike races of all shapes and sizes, ranging from the Olympic Games in 2008 to the now sadly defunct Subida a Urkiola hill climb in Spain. As well as working for Cyclingnews, he has also written for The IndependentThe GuardianProCycling, The Express and Reuters.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.