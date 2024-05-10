‘We’re not the first team to be slapped around by Pogačar’ – Geraint Thomas suffers setback in Giro d’Italia ITT

By
published

Welshman now 2:46 off maglia rosa after losing ground in tough Perugia test

PERUGIA ITALY MAY 10 Geraint Thomas of The United Kingdom and Team INEOS Grenadiers sprints during the 107th Giro dItalia 2024 Stage 7 a 406km individual time trial stage from Foligno to Perugia 472m UCIWT on May 10 2024 in Perugia Italy Photo by Dario BelingheriGetty Images
Geraint Thomas of Ineos Grenadiers dropped to 2:46 off GC lead and was third overall, after Giro d'Italia stage 7 (Image credit: Dario Belingheri/Getty Images)

The various layers of the hilltop city of Perugia seem to fold into one another like something from an Escher drawing. It’s easy to get lost here at the best of times, and easier still after racing flat-out up the steep road into the citadel at the end of 40km Giro d’Italia time trial.

By the time he had freewheeled as far the junction of Via Baldeschi and Via Battisti, 400 metres or so beyond the finish line, Geraint Thomas had lost track of the signs guiding him towards the carpark where his Ineos Grenadiers van was waiting. The former Tour de France champion stopped in the road to take stock of the situation as pedestrians ambled past him without a second glance towards their Friday evening aperitivo.

Barry Ryan
Head of Features

Barry Ryan is Head of Features at Cyclingnews. He has covered professional cycling since 2010, reporting from the Tour de France, Giro d’Italia and events from Argentina to Japan. His writing has appeared in The Independent, Procycling and Cycling Plus. He is the author of The Ascent: Sean Kelly, Stephen Roche and the Rise of Irish Cycling’s Golden Generation, published by Gill Books.