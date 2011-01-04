Wellens questionable for Belgian 'cross championships

Bart Wellens (Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team) on his way to third place (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)

Bart Wellens will decide on Wednesday whether he will ride the Belgian national cyclo-cross championship this coming Sunday. A crash in last weekend's race in Tervuren left him with injuries to both knees.

The 32-year-old Belgian spent time Monday with his doctor and physiotherapist, and rode for two hours without problem, but emphasised that it was still too early to tell.

"I will wait. Wednesday we will know more," Wellens told the Belga press agency.

"The injuries could have been a lot worse, but they should not be so bad now as they are. My two knees are only blue, but still very swollen, the right one even a bit more than the left one.

"There is also fluid, but only a negligible amount. It doesn't have to be drained. The natural healing process will take care of it."

He concluded his litany of woes by saying, "I feel very stiff and rigid, both my knees and in my shoulders."

Wellens is not getting any special treatment, only ensuring that things don't get worse. "It's not easy, but I keep on training."