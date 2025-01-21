'We'll know by early April if we continue into 2025' - Arkéa-B&B Hotels facing crunch WorldTour season

Sponsorship currently set to terminate at end of year for French team

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The management of French WorldTour squad Arkéa-B&B Hotels have said that a decision on whether the squad has the sponsorship it needs to to continue into 2026 will come as soon as early April. Compounding their woes, Arkéa-B&B Hotels are also locked in a battle for UCI ranking points to avoid relegation from the WorldTour for 2026-2028. 

Backed by a series of different sponsors, the longstanding Britany-based squad started life in an amateur team in France's cycling heartland in the 1990s. They ascended to Continental league level in 2005, and joined the WorldTour in 2023.

