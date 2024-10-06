'We'll focus on getting things back next year' - Defending gravel champion Matej Mohorič returns to form but misses podium

By
Contributions from
published

Slovenian rider had a long journey back to full health after his training crash left him with an exposed tendon

Picture by Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com - 06/10/2024 - Cycling - 2024 UCI Gravel World Championships, Halle-Leuven, Belgium - Men Elite Race - Matej MohoriÄ (Slovenia)
Matej Mohorič finished seventh in his defence of the Gravel World Championship title (Image credit: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com)

Returning champion Matej Mohorič (Slovenia) finished seventh in the 2024 Gravel World Championships, but that result doesn't do justice to one of the most aggressive riders in the race on the return from an injury which could have called an end to his entire season.

"The tendon was exposed after the crash," Mohoriç retold to Cyclingnews after the race finished. The crash was an unexpected one which Mohoric found himself frustrated with.

"I didn't like the crash in Girona. It was unnecessary. I was just not switched on. I was not pushing the limits. I was going relaxed," he said. "I slipped out on a corner because I guess I'm not used to riding gravel that much, and I turned as if I was on the road bike."

Thank you for reading 5 articles in the past 30 days*

Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read any 5 articles for free in each 30-day period, this automatically resets

After your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59

Join now for unlimited access

Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Peter Stuart
Peter Stuart
Editor

Peter Stuart has been the editor of Cyclingnews since March 2022, overseeing editorial output across all of Cyclingnews' digital touchpoints.

Before joining Cyclingnews, Peter was the digital editor of Rouleur magazine. Starting life as a freelance feature writer, with bylines in The Times and The Telegraph, he first entered cycling journalism in 2012, joining Cyclist magazine as staff writer. Peter has a background as an international rower, representing Great Britain at Under-23 level and at the Junior Rowing World Championships.

With contributions from