Trending

Weird and wonderful of 2015 - gallery

Interesting fans, riders having fun and mishaps

Image 1 of 37

a Bradley Wiggins fan at Paris-Roubaix

a Bradley Wiggins fan at Paris-Roubaix
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 2 of 37

A field of pink flowers

A field of pink flowers
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 3 of 37

Manuel Quinziato tries to give Daniel Oss a haircut after BMC win the Worlds team time trial

Manuel Quinziato tries to give Daniel Oss a haircut after BMC win the Worlds team time trial
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 4 of 37

Painting the town pink for the Giro d'Italia

Painting the town pink for the Giro d'Italia
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 5 of 37

The Tour de France always brings out some interesting fans

The Tour de France always brings out some interesting fans
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 6 of 37

A cowboy gets the stage started at the US Pro Challenge

A cowboy gets the stage started at the US Pro Challenge
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 7 of 37

Rosella Ratto gives Giorgia Bronzini a lift after her bike fails in the finish of the Worlds road race

Rosella Ratto gives Giorgia Bronzini a lift after her bike fails in the finish of the Worlds road race
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 8 of 37

Peter Sagan jumps off his bike and high-fives half the peloton after winning the World Championships

Peter Sagan jumps off his bike and high-fives half the peloton after winning the World Championships
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 9 of 37

Yauheni Hutarovic breaks his front wheel in the Arenberg Forest

Yauheni Hutarovic breaks his front wheel in the Arenberg Forest
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 10 of 37

Nairo Quintana has some fun on the bike

Nairo Quintana has some fun on the bike
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 11 of 37

Riding high

Riding high
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 12 of 37

The Eritrean fans were out in force at the Tour de France

The Eritrean fans were out in force at the Tour de France
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 13 of 37

Some fans bare all at the Tour de France

Some fans bare all at the Tour de France
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 14 of 37

Peter Sagan fans with a big picture of his face

Peter Sagan fans with a big picture of his face
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 15 of 37

Fans in baths at the Arctic Race of Norway

Fans in baths at the Arctic Race of Norway
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 16 of 37

A novel way of proposing to Taylor Phinney

A novel way of proposing to Taylor Phinney
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 17 of 37

A fan at the US Pro Challenge

A fan at the US Pro Challenge
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 18 of 37

Manuel Quinziato takes a beer as he goes through Dutch corner

Manuel Quinziato takes a beer as he goes through Dutch corner
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 19 of 37

Dutch corner always knows how to put on a part

Dutch corner always knows how to put on a part
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 20 of 37

Tom Boonen has some fun on the bike

Tom Boonen has some fun on the bike
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 21 of 37

A men sells fruit out of the back of a car during the Tour of Qatar

A men sells fruit out of the back of a car during the Tour of Qatar
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 22 of 37

The peloton is flanked by honking tractors

The peloton is flanked by honking tractors
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 23 of 37

A floating bike during Gent-Wevelgem

A floating bike during Gent-Wevelgem
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 24 of 37

A blow up banner comes down during the Tour of Flanders

A blow up banner comes down during the Tour of Flanders
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 25 of 37

This fan likes two things, Tom Boonen and chips

This fan likes two things, Tom Boonen and chips
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 26 of 37

Elisa Longo Borghini lets her champagne off a little too early after winning the Tour of Flanders

Elisa Longo Borghini lets her champagne off a little too early after winning the Tour of Flanders
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 27 of 37

Fans watch on as the riders go by at the Giro d'Italia

Fans watch on as the riders go by at the Giro d'Italia
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 28 of 37

This man has gone all out with his hat

This man has gone all out with his hat
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 29 of 37

A man on a jet bike during the Tour de France team presentation

A man on a jet bike during the Tour de France team presentation
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 30 of 37

A Flemish angel at the Tour de France

A Flemish angel at the Tour de France
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 31 of 37

Some pre-stage entertainment at the Tour of Britain

Some pre-stage entertainment at the Tour of Britain
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 32 of 37

A sign on the Worlds course

A sign on the Worlds course
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 33 of 37

Fans at the World Championships

Fans at the World Championships
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 34 of 37

Peter Sagan swaps his bike for a camel

Peter Sagan swaps his bike for a camel
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 35 of 37

Dancers perform at the UCI Gala in Abu Dhabi

Dancers perform at the UCI Gala in Abu Dhabi
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 36 of 37

Riders take part in Japanese archery ahead of the Saitama Criterium

Riders take part in Japanese archery ahead of the Saitama Criterium
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 37 of 37

Another fan at the US Pro Challenge

Another fan at the US Pro Challenge
(Image credit: Getty Images)

We’ve rounded up some of the best weird and wonderful photos from the 2015 season with fans in fancy dress, bikes in canals and riders having fun on the bike.

Related Articles

Extreme weather in 2015 - Gallery

Fight for pink: A 2015 Giro d'Italia gallery

Vive le Tour: A 2015 Tour de France gallery

MTN-Qhubeka deliver bikes to community - gallery

Flick through the gallery above and you can also take a look at our other galleries from the Tour de France, the Giro d’Italia and the extreme weather in 2015.