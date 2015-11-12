Extreme weather in 2015 - Gallery

From Gent-Wevelgem to Abu Dhabi, heat, snow, wind and rain
There were no shortages of extreme weather conditions sweeping through the peloton during the 2015 season. So much so that the UCI tested out a new Extreme Weather Protocol during several races, and then decided to add it the UCI Regulations at a two-day Management Committee meeting during the World Championships in Richmond, Virginia.
Some of the drastic weather conditions that the peloton faced during races this year began in February at the Tour of Oman, where stage 5 ended in an argument between riders and organisers over security concerns regarding the extreme heat, with riders claiming that their SRM showed readings of 50 degrees Celsius.
High winds blew through the field during Driedaagse De Panne-Koksijde and Gent-Wevelgem, which were partially neutralized. The team time trial course at Tirreno-Adriatico was affected by rain and high winds that apparently damaged some of the roads, and the stage was altered to a shorter individual time trial instead. Later in that same race, Nairo Quintana won the queen stage 5 under snowfall on the summit to Terminillo.
At the end of the 2015 season, extreme weather hit the peloton again with heat at the Abu Dhabi Tour, with riders claiming it was upwards of 50 Celsius during the opening stage. The stage was eventually shorted by only 14.5km and the riders still raced the 159km, some four hours in the heat.
Check out the gallery of extreme weather that the peloton faced during the 2015 season.
