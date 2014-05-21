Wegmann suffers hamstring tear in Giro d'Italia crash

Image 1 of 3 Fabian Wegmann (Garmin-Sharp) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 3 Thomas Dekker and Fabian Wegmann relax (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 3 Fabian Wegmann (Garmin-Sharp) (Image credit: Slipstream Sports)

Fabian Wegmann (Garmin-Sharp) was one of the first casualties of the Giro d’Italia stage 11. The German was involved in a crash after 23 kilometres. He tried to carry on, but the pain was too much and he was taken to hospital in an ambulance.

Garmin-Sharp later confirmed in a statement that, “Fabian Wegmann suffered a complete tear of the hamstrings in his left leg during today's Giro stage. He underwent imaging at a local hospital and team medical staff is currently arranging an orthopaedic surgical follow up for him in Germany, close to his home.”

It has been a tough Giro d’Italia for both Wegmann and his team, who are now down to six riders. He began the race suffering with stomach problems and was dropped in the opening time trial. The 33-year-old was then forced to chase back on when four of his teammates crashed. The team lost 3 minutes, while Dan Martin and Koldo Fernandez were forced to retire, effectively ending their general classification ambitions.

Tyler Farrar was also involved in a final kilometre pile-up on stage 10 and birthday boy Dylan van Baarle took a tumble during today’s stage 11. They go into tomorrow’s time trial with Ryder Hesjedal as their best-placed rider, 4:30 back on race leader Cadel Evans (BMC). The 2012 champion has not shown the form that won him that title thus far, but he could move himself into the top 10 in the 41.9km test from Barbaresco to Barolo.