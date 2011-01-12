Wegmann optimistic for future of German cycling

Image 1 of 2 Fabian Wegmann (Leopard-Trek) (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 2 of 2 Fabian Wegmann (Team Milram) looked pretty pleased with his race win.

Fabian Wegmann does not believe that cycling in Germany is dead. The country has no ProTeams this year after the demise of the Milram team but he insists the future is bright.

“Right now is doesn't look so good, but we still have a lot of professional riders in Germany, but just no big team in Germany. Hopefully it's something that will improve in the future. Cycling has a future in Germany,” he told feltet.dk.

“We have some big races like Frankfurt Eschborn and the Cyclassics in Hamburg. Maybe it will take some time, but the people are still there. There are still plenty of German fans. I am sure that it will be enough to turn the tide.”

Wegmann is part of the five-man German contingent at Team Leopard-Trek. He has previously only ridden for German teams, turning professional with Gerolsteiner in 2002 and moving to Milram from 2009 to 1010. However he insists he doesn't feel responsible for cycling in Germany.

"I don't feel that there is extra pressure on my shoulders to produce results to get German cycling back on its feet. I put the pressure on myself. I want to get results for myself and for the team, that's why I'm in cycling. But with my success and from those of other German riders I'm sure there will soon be a big German team in the sport again,” he said.

The 30-year-old has won the Rund um den Finanzplatz Eschborn-Frankfurt for the last two years. He won the national road championship in 2007 and 2008. Wegmann has also won the king of the mountains jersey of the Giro d'Italia in 2004, the GP San Francisco (2005), and has twice won the GP Miguel Indurain, in 2006 and 2008.