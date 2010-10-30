Wegmann looking forward to working with Kim Andersen

Image 1 of 3 Fabian Wegmann (Milram) took his second consecutive win at the race (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 3 Fabian Wegmann (Team Milram) looked pretty pleased with his race win. Image 3 of 3 Fabian Wegmann (Milram) after Tour de France stage six (Image credit: sirott)

Fabian Wegmann is looking forward to riding with the new Luxembourg Pro Cycling Project. The team announced on Friday that the two-time German road champion had signed a two-year contract.

Wegmann has been in contact with team manager Kim Andersen “for a number of years. He always wanted me on his team, and now it has finally worked out,” he said on his personal website.

“I am happy to belong to this team in the future,” the 30-year-old said. “In this team I will work together with the great people, some of whom I have known for a number of years, and profit from their experience and knowledge. I think we will will be successful and bring in some great victories.”

Wegmann turned pro with Team Gerolsteiner in 2002, and stayed with the team until it ended in 2008. He has ridden for Team Milram the last two years. He won the German national road championship in 2007 and 2008, only the second man to win consecutive titles.

He had only one victory this year, wining Rund um den Finanzplatz Eschborn-Frankfurt for the second consecutive year. This year's win was made more impressive by the fact that it was only seven weeks after he broke his collarbone in a crash during the third stage of Tirreno-Adriatico. He rode both the Giro d'Italia and the Tour de France this year.

His strengths lie in hillier one-day races. He is a Classics specialist who would most like to win the Amstel Gold Race.

He will be part of a strong classics squad at the Luxembourg Pro Cycling Project team, that also includes Fränk and Andy Schleck, Maxime Monfort and Jens Voigt. more riders from the team's 25-rider roster are expected to be announced next week. Tour of Flanders and Paris-Roubaix winner Fabian Cancellara is widely expected to also join the new team.