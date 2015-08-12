Weening moves to Roompot for 2016

Image 1 of 5 Pieter Weening (Orica GreenEdge) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 5 Pieter Weening (Orica-GreenEdge) (Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl) Image 3 of 5 Bauke Mollema won Spektakel van Steenwijk oer Albert Timmer and Pieter Weening. (Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl) Image 4 of 5 Pieter Weening takes a photo of a fan and Bauke Mollema (Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl) Image 5 of 5 Pieter Weening (Orica - GreenEDGE) shows his delight after winning stage 9 (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

After four seasons with Orica-GreenEdge, Pieter Weening will move to the Dutch Pro-Continental Roompot team for the 2016 season. The 34-year-old Dutchman joins Simon Clarke and Ivan Santaromita in confirming his exit from the Australian WorldTour team at the end of the year.

"We are delighted with the arrival of Peter," said Roompot team manager Michael Zijlaard in statement from the team. "He has been one of the best Dutch pros, for that matter cycling fans will I think very much like that next year he will ride in our orange kit. Moreover, Pieter with his experience contribute to the further development of our young riders."

In his four seasons with Orica-GreenEdge, Weening won the team's first race overall - the 2013 Tour de Pologne and also enjoyed success on stage 9 of last year's Giro d'Italia with his latest win the 2014 Giro della Toscana.

"I could stay in Australia and I have had four great years. But I would love to return to my own country. The idea of Rompoot Orange Peloton really appeals to me and it seems cool to be part of a group of young guns from January. Also because they will ride my favourite races in the spring ride and I want to go for them again."

Prior to joining Orica-GreenEdge, Weening rode for the Dutch Rabobank team who he turned professional with in 2003 winning a stage at the 2005 Tour de France and 2011 Giro.

Orica-Greenedge have already announced the signings of Christopher Juul Jensen and Amets Txurruka with the squad set for shake up ahead of the 2016 season building its squad around the talents of GC riders Adam and Simon Yates, and sprinter Caleb Ewan.