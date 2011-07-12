Webber and Dwight team up for TransAlp

Pete Webber and Brandon Dwight at the Firecracker 50 (Image credit: Eddie Clark)

One reason mountain bike stage racing is so popular is that it is accessible to racers of many levels and not just the pros. Former pros Pete Webber and Brandon Dwight are racing the TransAlp mountain bike stage race in Europe from July 16-23, 2011. The two accomplished current masters level racers will document their TransAlp experiences on Cyclingnews throughout the eight-day race. They are teaming up for the first time, and both will also be undertaking the TransAlp for the first time.

Webber, 41, is a longtime bike racer from Boulder, Colorado, USA, who rides for the well-known local team Boulder Cycle Sport. He was a pro mountain bike and cyclo-cross racer during the 90s and rode World Cups and world championships for Team Gary Fisher. As a masters athlete, he is two-time US Cyclo-cross National Champion. On the mountain bike, he won the 2010 US Master Marathon National Championships.

Webber is also a longtime bike advocate and trail builder, and worked for the International Mountain Bicycling Association (IMBA) for the past 10 years. His many supporters include his wife Sally and 8-year-old daughter Ella.

Dwight, 39, also from the US, is the co-owner of Boulder Cycle Sport, a popular Colorado bicycle shop with two locations and three times voted a "Top 100 Shop" in the USA. He was a pro/elite mountain biker and cyclo-cross rider on the American circuit during the 90s and 00s and is a two-time US Cyclo-cross Masters National Champion.

He is also the founder of Doperssuck.com. Dwight lives in Boulder, Colorado, with his wife Heather and one-year-old daughter Maggie.

Read the first blog entry and stay tuned for more coming!