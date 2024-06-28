‘We wouldn't be here if we didn’t think it was possible to win’ - Mark Cavendish emotional for final Tour de France

By
published

Manxman ambitious for sprints and reflects on his impending retirement and legacy

Picture by Zac Williams/SWpix.com - 08/03/2024 - Cycling - 2024 Tirreno Adriatico - Stage 5 - Torricella Sicura to Valle Castellana - Mark Cavendish, Astana Qazaqstan.
Mark Cavendish (Astana Qazaqstan) (Image credit: Zac Williams/SWpix.com)

Mark Cavendish was again emotional and reflective as the hours counted down to the start of what will be his final Tour de France and his final chance to win a 35th sprint stage.  

Last year in Bilbao, the 39-year-old Manxman believed the end of his career was near and wore his heart on his sleeve as the significance of retirement grew. Then the Astana Qazaqstan rider crashed out of the Tour, but quickly committed to racing on in 2024 and returning one last time to the Tour de France.

Thank you for reading 5 articles in the past 30 days*

Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read any 5 articles for free in each 30-day period, this automatically resets

After your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59

Join now for unlimited access

Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Stephen Farrand
Stephen Farrand
Head of News

Stephen is the most experienced member of the Cyclingnews team, having reported on professional cycling since 1994. He has been Head of News at Cyclingnews since 2022, before which he held the position of European editor since 2012 and previously worked for Reuters, Shift Active Media, and CyclingWeekly, among other publications.