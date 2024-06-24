Astana Qazaqstan confirm strong Tour de France support crew for Mark Cavendish in hunt for record stage win

By
published

Five riders in eight-man lineup to form part of Cavendish's lead-out train

2024 Tour de Suisse: Mark Cavendish in his last race before the Tour de France
2024 Tour de Suisse: Mark Cavendish in his last race before the Tour de France (Image credit: Getty Images)

Mark Cavendish’s quest to take the stage record victory in the Tour de France this summer will be backed by an impressive lineup of support riders, including Michael Mørkøv, widely rated as the best lead-out man in the world.

The full lineup was released by Cavendish’s Astana Qazaqstan squad on Monday, with the British winner of 34 Tour de France stages as the headline act. 

Thank you for reading 5 articles in the past 30 days*

Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read any 5 articles for free in each 30-day period, this automatically resets

After your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59

Join now for unlimited access

Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Alasdair Fotheringham
Alasdair Fotheringham

Alasdair Fotheringham has been reporting on cycling since 1991. He has covered every Tour de France since 1992 bar one, as well as numerous other bike races of all shapes and sizes, ranging from the Olympic Games in 2008 to the now sadly defunct Subida a Urkiola hill climb in Spain. As well as working for Cyclingnews, he has also written for The IndependentThe GuardianProCycling, The Express and Reuters.