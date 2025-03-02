'We didn't win, but we tried' - Tim Wellens attempts mission impossible at Kuurne with long late break

Break with UAE Team Emirates-XRG racer caught 12 kilometres from the line

For the second year in a row in Kuurne-Brussels-Kuurne, Belgian all-rounder Tim Wellens (UAE Team Emirates-XRG) chanced his arm with a late breakaway to try and keep the sprinters at bay, albeit with a very different and far less successful result than 2024. Wellens remained upbeat on the finish line nonetheless.

In 2024 Wellens broke away with Wout van Aert, Oier Lazkano and Laurence Pithie on the Mont Saint Laurent with around 90 kilometres to go, only to be defeated by the Visma-Lease a Bike leader on the line

