Watch USA Cycling Professional Criterium Championships live on Cyclingnews
Pro/Cat 1/2 women at 2:20pm and Pro men at 4:00pm (EDT)
Watch the 2015 Volkswagen USA Cycling Professional Criterium Championships live streaming on Cyclingnews on Saturday, April 18 from Greenville, South Carolina. The Pro/Cat 1/2 women's race will start at 2:20pm and the Pro men's race will follow at 4:00pm (EDT).
The women's and men's fields will race on a fast four-corner, rectangular shaped circuit that runs along W Camperdown Way, makes a left turn for a long stretch on Rhetts St, a left turn on Wardlaw St, a left turn on S Main St for another long stretch, and then a left turn back onto W Camperdown Way.
Both field will compete for the stars-and-stripes jerseys along with $10,000, 20-deep, in equal prize payouts.
Defending champions John Murphy and Coryn Rivera, both from UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling, will be on the start line. Last year, the event was held in September in High Point, North Carolina. Murphy, lapped the field and won the men's race ahead of his teammate Brad White, while Daniel Holloway (Athlete Octane) was third. Rivera won the women's race ahead of Erica Allar (Colavita Racing) in second and Samantha Schneider (Team TIBCO/ To the Top) third.
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy