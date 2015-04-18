Watch USA Cycling Professional Criterium Championships live on Cyclingnews

Image 1 of 6 Daniel Holloway of Athlete Octance, congratulates race winner John Murphy of United Heathcare (Image credit: David Gill) Image 2 of 6 John Murphy comes back to the team sporting his national crit champ kit (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 3 of 6 Coryn Rivera (UnitedHealthcare) takes the win with teammate Alexis Ryan in second (Image credit: Jonathan Devich epicimages.us) Image 4 of 6 Coryn Rivera (UnitedHealthcare) tops the women's podium with Samantha Schneider (Tibco) in second and Erica Allar (Colavita-Fine Cooking) in third (Image credit: Matt James) Image 5 of 6 Erica Allar (Colavita) riding at the front. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 6 of 6 Daniel Holloway (Athlete Octane Cycling) races past the crowd in downtown West Chester on Saturday evening. The US Criterium Champion ended up taking the win. (Image credit: David Gill)

Watch the 2015 Volkswagen USA Cycling Professional Criterium Championships live streaming on Cyclingnews on Saturday, April 18 from Greenville, South Carolina. The Pro/Cat 1/2 women's race will start at 2:20pm and the Pro men's race will follow at 4:00pm (EDT).

The women's and men's fields will race on a fast four-corner, rectangular shaped circuit that runs along W Camperdown Way, makes a left turn for a long stretch on Rhetts St, a left turn on Wardlaw St, a left turn on S Main St for another long stretch, and then a left turn back onto W Camperdown Way.

Both field will compete for the stars-and-stripes jerseys along with $10,000, 20-deep, in equal prize payouts.

Defending champions John Murphy and Coryn Rivera, both from UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling, will be on the start line. Last year, the event was held in September in High Point, North Carolina. Murphy, lapped the field and won the men's race ahead of his teammate Brad White, while Daniel Holloway (Athlete Octane) was third. Rivera won the women's race ahead of Erica Allar (Colavita Racing) in second and Samantha Schneider (Team TIBCO/ To the Top) third.