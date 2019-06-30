Watch USA Cycling Pro Road Championships live on Cyclingnews

Downtown Knoxville hosted the 2019 USPro criterium (Image credit: Wil Matthews)

The USA Cycling Pro Road Championships elite men's and women's road races will decide who wears the stars-and-stripes jerseys for the following year as the respective pelotons battle it out on the roads in and around Knoxville, Tennessee on Sunday.

The women will cover nine laps for 113.5km starting at 9 a.m. (EDT), while the men's 190.7km, 15-lap race starts at 1:30 p.m.

Temperatures are forecast for 33 degrees Celsius and, with the American Southeast's famous humidity, you can expect another battle of attrition as in 2018 when only two dozen riders finished the men's race.

Both defending champions Jonny Brown (Hagens Berman Axeon) and Coryn Rivera (Team Sunweb) will be on the start lines ready for the day's action, and you can follow it all right here on this page in the video above.