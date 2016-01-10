Watch USA Cycling Cyclo-cross National Championships live on Cyclingnews
Live streaming set to showcase elite women's and men's racing in Asheville
The USA Cycling Cyclo-cross National Championships will showcase four UCI races, including the elite men and elite women, during the final day of racing on Sunday, January 10, in Asheville, North Carolina. You can watch the top racers in the US compete for the stars-and-stripes jersey through live streaming of the events on Cyclingnews.
The live streaming will begin with the under-23 women's race at 11:30 a.m., followed by the under-23 men at 12:30 p.m., the elite women at 2:30 p.m. and elite men at 3:40 p.m. (EST).
The racing will take place on the historic Biltmore Estate near downtown Asheville, and on a course tipped as one of the most challenging courses that US cyclo-cross nationals has ever hosted.
Watch the racing unfold as defending champions in the elite categories; Jeremy Powers hopes for a good duel and Katie Compton faces her toughest nationals yet.
