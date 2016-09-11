Watch the Thompson Criterium of Doylestown live on Cyclingnews

Men’s podium: 2nd place, Braden Feemary (Astellas CyclingTeam) 1st place, Eric Marcotte (Team SmartStop) 3rd place, Eric Young (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) (Image credit: Marco Quezada/nyvelocity.com)

Watch the penultimate race in the USA Cycling Pro Road Tour, the Thompson Criterium of Doylestown live streaming on Cyclingnews.

The elite women take to the start line with series leader Samantha Schneider (IS Corp) at 11:45am, while the men race at 1pm EDT. Ty Magner and his UnitedHealthcare team have a virtual lock on the series standings with two criteriums left to race. The Pro Road Tour concludes next week with Boston's Mayor's Cup.