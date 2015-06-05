Watch the Philadelphia Classic and World Cup live on Cyclingnews

Image 1 of 4 Evelyn Stevens (Specialized-lululemon) is the first winner of the Philly Cycling Classic over Joelle Numainville (Optum) (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 2 of 4 Kiel Reijnen (UnitedHealthcare) wins the Philly Cycling Classic (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 3 of 4 Well over one hundred women from nine different countries started at the top of the Manayunk Wall (Image credit: MarcoQuezada.com/NYVelocity) Image 4 of 4 Evelyn Stevens (Boels-Dolmans) took home the QOM jersey today. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich)

Watch the live streaming of the Philadelphia International Cycling Classic live on Cyclingnews June 7. The men's UCI 1.2 will kick off the live coverage at 8 a.m. followed by the women's World Cup at 12:30 p.m. (EDT).

Related Articles Philadelphia International Cycling Classic start list

The races will follow the same course design as the previous two years, with the start-finish line at the top of the circuit’s main climb on the Manayunk Wall. The 19.2km circuit includes flat sections along Kelly Drive and climbs over Lemon Hill, Strawberry Mansion.

The women's race is the sixth of ten rounds of the UCI women's World Cup. They will cover six laps and roughly 115km. The men’s race will cover nine laps and around 173km. Evelyn Stevens (Boels-Dolmans) and Kiel Reijnen (UnitedHelathcare) have won the previous two editions.

To view the Philadelphia International Cycling Classic start lists, please click here.