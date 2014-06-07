Watch the NCC Air Force Cycling Classic live on Cyclingnews

Image 1 of 2 2013 Clarendon Cup men's podium (L-R): Clay Murfet, Demis Aleman, Aldo Ino Ilesic, Luis Amaran and Gregor Gazvoda (Image credit: Jon Devich) Image 2 of 2 Riders wait for the ceremonial start and watch as the Air Force did a helicopter fly over this year. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)

USA Cycling's National Criterium Calendar (NCC) continues this weekend with the Air Force Cycling Classic, two days of criterium racing on June 7 and 8 in Arlington, Virginia. Watch the Pro/1/2 women's and the Pro/1 men's criteriums live daily on Cyclingnews.

The Air Force Cycling Classic begins on Saturday with the Clarendon Cup, one of the most technical criteriums in the nation. The women's race will start at 10:05am EDT and the men will race at 12:00pm EDT.

The racing will continue on Sunday at the Crystal City Classic where the men will roll off the start line at 10:20am EDT and the women will race at 12:35pm EDT.

Carlos Alzate (UnitedHealthcare) is leading the men's NCC standings ahead of Daniel Holloway (Athlete Octane) and teammate Brad White. Erica Allar (Colavita-Fine Cooking) is heading the women's standings ahead of Laura van Gilder (Mellow Mushroom p/b Pink Sirens) and Coryn Rivera (UnitedHealthcare).

Cyclingnews will stream live the two days of racing at the NCC's Air Force Cycling Classic.

