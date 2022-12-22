Watch the Jumbo-Visma team presentation - Live stream

The Jumbo-Visma team will hold its 2023 team presentation in Amsterdam and you can watch it live on Cyclingnews.

Clicking play in the embedded video at the top of the page to follow the presentation - if viewing on a desktop we recommend clicking on the full-screen icon in the bottom right of the window.

Jumbo-Visma will present the riders for their men’s and women’s team, their new jersey and new bikes at the Move Amsterdam, an exhibition and event centre.

The event will start at 2pm CET and last 90 minutes, with Orla Chennaoui and Sander Kleikers presenting.

Marianne Vos is absent but Wout van Aert, Jonas Vingegaard, Primoz Roglic, new signing Dylan Van Baarle and many other riders will all be there.

Jumbo-Visma will look back to their success of 2022, when Vingegaard won the Tour de France, Van Aert won the green jersey and the team won a total of six stages, as well as finishing atop the UCI WorldTour rankings.

Roglič endured a difficult season but won Paris-Nice and the Critérium du Dauphiné before his Tour de France crash forced him out of the race and left him needing to undergo surgery in the winter.

Vingegaard is expected to return to the Tour de France in 2023, while Roglic could join him rather than target the Giro d’Italia. Van Aert will lead a strong Classics squad with Van Baarle.

Vos and Coryn Labecki will again lead the 14-rider women’s squad, with Fem van Empel one of four new recruits.

Vos won two stages at the Giro Donne and the inaugural Tour de France Femmes and is again ambitious for 2033.