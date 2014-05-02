Watch the Dana Point Grand Prix live on Cyclingnews

Image 1 of 3 Hernandez (Predator), Alzate and Menzies (Unitedhealthcare) on the podium at Sunny King (Image credit: Philip Darden / www.philipdarden.com) Image 2 of 3 The men's Charlotte podium: Shane Kline, Carlos Alzate and Jure Kocjan (Image credit: Weldon Weaver) Image 3 of 3 The under 25 leader of the US Crit Series, Isaac Howe (Mountain Khakis). (Image credit: Todd Leister/www.leisterimages.com)

USA Cycling’s National Criterium Calendar (NCC) will continue with the fourth round at the Dana Point Grand Prix held on Sunday, May 4 in California. Watch the men’s John Johnson Pro NCC Classic criterium with live streaming video on Cyclingnews.

The pro men will be competing for more than $17,000 in cash, primes and prizes. More importantly, they will be competing for points toward a higher ranking in the NCC series.

UnitedHealthcare’s Carlos Alzate is currently leading the overall series after the first three rounds; Sunny King Criterium, Charlotte-Belmont Omnium and Winston-Salem Classic Criterium. Isaac Howe (Champion System-Stan’s NoTube) is sitting in second place and Alzate’s teammate, Hilton Clarke, is in third.

UnitedHealthcare is also leading the overall team competition ahead of Team SmartStop, Hincapie Sportswear Development, Astellas Cycling and Champion System-Stan’s NoTube.

The six-turn L-shaped criterium course will wind through neighborhoods overlooking Dana Point Harbor and will finish at Town Center. The event’s executive director, Russell Ames said, “DPGP is American criterium racing at its finest because of the countless hours of dedicated community volunteers and organizations, the Dana Point City Staff and the support of great sponsors and participants. We’ll have huge crowds, plenty of free kids activities, exciting racing action, and most importantly -- a chance to give-back to the community by contributing to the Boys & Girls Clubs of Capistrano Valley and the 5th Marine Regiment Support Group."

Cyclingnews will stream live the John Johnson Pro NCC Classic beginning at 4:00 pm PDT (7pm EDT) on Sunday.

