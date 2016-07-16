Watch the ASWB Twilight Criterium live stream on Cyclingnews
Racing begins Saturday at 7 p.m. (MDT)
The USA CRITS series continues Saturday, July 16, with the ASWB Twilight Criterium in Boise, Idaho, and you can watch the action live her on Cyclingnews. The racing starts with the pro women at 7 p.m. (MDT), followed by the men's race at 8:15.
Aldo Ilesic (Astellas Cycling) leads the men's overall standing for the 10-race series, while Rally Cycling's Erica Allar currently tops the women's standings. Saturday's race in Idaho is the eighth event of the series, which continues August 6 with the Red Bank Championship in New Jersey and August 20 with the Iron Hill Twilight Races in Pennsylvania.
Opening Ceremony - 6:50 p.m.
Women's Pro 1/2 - 7 p.m.
Men's Pro Cat 1 - 8:15 p.m.
Awards Ceremony - 10 p.m.
The broadcast will begin at least 10 minutes before the opening ceremony. All times are Mountain Daylight Time.
