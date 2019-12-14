Watch the 2019 USA Cycling Cyclo-cross National Championships live on Cyclingnews

Stephen Hyde (USA) Cannondale Cyclocrossworld and giving chase to two riders off the front.

The USA Cycling Cyclo-cross National Championships peak on Sunday with the UCI fields all taking place over a seven-hour period. Tune into the live stream here on Cyclingnews for the ultimate in cyclo-cross binge-watching.

The events all take place in the Pacific Standard time zone, with the junior men off first at 8:15 PST/11:15 EST/16:15 GMT and conclude with the elite men who start at 14:15 PST/17:15 EST/22:15 GMT and 9:15 a.m. AET.

The course in Lakewood, Washington will have held four days worth of amateur races leading up to Sunday's marquee events and the thick mud will be well-rutted by the time the elite women and men tackle the course.

With a run-up to rival Gavere and a steep off-camber descent and climb just for the elites, there are plenty of technical challenges to slow things down and ample flat and fast sections for the power riders.

It's a course fit to crown the best riders in the USA, and one well-suited to 15-time national champion Katie Compton, who is looking to take home number 16 on Sunday.

The elite men's race should be a heated battle between Cannondale-Cyclocrossworld's Curtis White and Stephen Hyde, Kerry Werner and Jamie Driscoll, among others.

Tune in throughout the day to see how each field tackles this tantalising course.

2019 USA Cycling Cyclo-cross National Championships Race schedule

Live streaming of Sunday's races will be available for the junior men’s, youth women’s (ages 17-22), U23 men’s, elite women’s, and elite men’s races. Racing will begin at 8:15 a.m. Pacific Time with commentary by Tim Johnson, Meredith Miller and Brad Sohner.

8:15 a.m. Juniors Men 17-18 -40 min

9:10 a.m. Juniors Women 17-18 40 min

10:05 a.m. U23 Women - 40 min

11:20 a.m. U23 Men - 50 min

12:20 p.m. Elite Women - 50 min

2:15 p.m. Elite Men - 60 min

*All times Pacific