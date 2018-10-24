Watch the 2019 Tour de France route presentation live on Cyclingnews

Tom Dumoulin (Sunwe) second overall at the Tour de France behind Geraint Thomas (Team Sky) (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

The 2018 road season is done and dusted, and it is time to reveal the challenges that the pro peloton will face next year, beginning with the route of the 2019 Tour de France.

Cyclingnews will be streaming the route presentation for the 105th Tour de France starting at 11:30 CEST live from the Palais des Congrès in Paris.

The Grand Départ in Brussels will honour the great Eddy Merckx with two stages that retrace some of the roads that contributed to his first of 96 yellow jerseys - a 192km road stage going over the Muur van Geraardsbergen and a 28km team time trial.

Where the race goes from there will be revealed on Thursday. Will the rumours of a possible unpaved summit finish on La Planche des Belles Filles or a stage finish on the Col du Tourmalet be confirmed?

Tune in here to find out!