Watch Saint Francis Tulsa Tough livestream on Cyclingnews
Third race in US Pro Road Tour omnium from 3:30CT Sunday
The Saint Francis Tulsa Tough criterium omnium, the 13th stop on USA Cycling's Pro Road Tour, starts Friday night with the Blue Dome Criterium, and you can watch all the weekend's action here on Cyclingnews. All times are Central Standard Time.
The Blue Dome Criterium will take place on a figure-8 loop that is 1.1km long and has 25 feet of elevation gain per lap. The women’s race will begin at 7:55 p.m. and the men’s race will follow at 8:50 p.m.
The Omnium will continue on Saturday with the Brady Arts District Criterium, where the peloton will face an L-shaped, 1.4km loop that is undulating with a descent into the last corner before the finish line. The women’s race begins at 6:50 p.m. and the men’s race is at 7:55 p.m.
Tulsa Tough will conclude on Sunday with the River Parks Criterium, which includes the challenging Crybaby Hill and a 120-degree corner. The course is 1.3km and includes 100 feet of climbing each lap. The women will race at 3:30 p.m. and the men at 4:35 p.m.
Friday: Blue Dome Criterium – Women 7:55 / Men 8:50 p.m. CST
Saturday: Brady Arts District Criterium – Women 6:50 / Men 7:55 p.m. CST
Sunday: River Parks Criterium – Women 3:30 / Men 4:35 p.m. CST
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy