Watch Saint Francis Tulsa Tough livestream on Cyclingnews

It was a beautiful night for racing at the Blue Dome Criterium, the first round at Tulsa Tough. (Image credit: Philip Wilkerson)

The Saint Francis Tulsa Tough criterium omnium, the 13th stop on USA Cycling's Pro Road Tour, starts Friday night with the Blue Dome Criterium, and you can watch all the weekend's action here on Cyclingnews. All times are Central Standard Time.

The Blue Dome Criterium will take place on a figure-8 loop that is 1.1km long and has 25 feet of elevation gain per lap. The women’s race will begin at 7:55 p.m. and the men’s race will follow at 8:50 p.m.

The Omnium will continue on Saturday with the Brady Arts District Criterium, where the peloton will face an L-shaped, 1.4km loop that is undulating with a descent into the last corner before the finish line. The women’s race begins at 6:50 p.m. and the men’s race is at 7:55 p.m.

Tulsa Tough will conclude on Sunday with the River Parks Criterium, which includes the challenging Crybaby Hill and a 120-degree corner. The course is 1.3km and includes 100 feet of climbing each lap. The women will race at 3:30 p.m. and the men at 4:35 p.m.

Friday: Blue Dome Criterium – Women 7:55 / Men 8:50 p.m. CST

Saturday: Brady Arts District Criterium – Women 6:50 / Men 7:55 p.m. CST

Sunday: River Parks Criterium – Women 3:30 / Men 4:35 p.m. CST