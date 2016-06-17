Watch North Star Grand Prix stage 4 Uptown Minneapolis Criterium live streaming on Cyclingnews

It was a busy scene at tonight's Uptown Minneapolis crit. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)

The Pro Road Tour has resumed at the North Star Grand Prix this week, and you can watch stage 4 Uptown Minneapolis Criterium live streaming on Cyclingnews. The racing starts with the women at 6:20 p.m. followed by the men at 7:50 p.m. CDT

The uptown neighborhood of Minneapolis will host the Uptown Minneapolis Criterium for the Friday evening event. Huge crowds will line the entire course for the women's and men's races, and there is expected to be some incredible racing. The course has teams race past Calhoun Square on a .88-kilometre lap that comprises six tight corners and a furious race to the finish line.