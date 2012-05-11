Watch live streaming coverage of Amgen Tour of California pre-race press conference on Cyclingnews

Stage 7 of the 2011 Amgen Tour of California (Image credit: Jon Devich/Cyclingnews.com/epicimages.us)

With the 2012 edition of the Amgen Tour of California to begin on Sunday, May 13, the race organisation will hold a pre-race press conference today which will be streamed live on Cyclingnews.

Beginning at 2pm PDT at Santa Rosa, California's Hyatt Vineyard Creek, the press conference will feature race officials, sponsors, athletes and team managers. Among those scheduled to appear are:

Kristin Bachochin, Executive Director, Amgen Tour of California and Senior Vice President of AEG Sports

Jim Birrell, Race Director, 2012 Amgen Tour of California

Kathryn West, Advocacy Director, Amgen Oncology

Chris Horner, RadioShack-Nissan, defending Amgen Tour of California champion

Levi Leipheimer, Omega Pharma-QuickStep

Tom Boonen, Omega Pharma-QuickStep

Tejay van Garderen, BMC Racing Team

Tom Danielson, Garmin-Barracuda

Vincenzo Nibali, Liquigas-Cannondale

Phil Liggett, NBC, NBC Sports Network

Tune in here to watch the coverage.