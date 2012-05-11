Trending

Watch live streaming coverage of Amgen Tour of California pre-race press conference on Cyclingnews

Live coverage has started!

With the 2012 edition of the Amgen Tour of California to begin on Sunday, May 13, the race organisation will hold a pre-race press conference today which will be streamed live on Cyclingnews.

Beginning at 2pm PDT at Santa Rosa, California's Hyatt Vineyard Creek, the press conference will feature race officials, sponsors, athletes and team managers. Among those scheduled to appear are:

  • Kristin Bachochin, Executive Director, Amgen Tour of California and Senior Vice President of AEG Sports
  • Jim Birrell, Race Director, 2012 Amgen Tour of California
  • Kathryn West, Advocacy Director, Amgen Oncology
  • Chris Horner, RadioShack-Nissan, defending Amgen Tour of California champion
  • Levi Leipheimer, Omega Pharma-QuickStep
  • Tom Boonen, Omega Pharma-QuickStep
  • Tejay van Garderen, BMC Racing Team
  • Tom Danielson, Garmin-Barracuda
  • Vincenzo Nibali, Liquigas-Cannondale
  • Phil Liggett, NBC, NBC Sports Network

Tune in here to watch the coverage.