Amgen Tour of California to hold second women's time trial

Image 1 of 5 Leader Kristin Armstrong (Team USA) (Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl) Image 2 of 5 Kristin Armstrong (Exergy) putting in a fast time. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 3 of 5 Kristin Armstrong (Exergy) at the base of the Sapillo climb. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 4 of 5 Bridie O'Donnell (Victoria) was third, unable to repeat her previous win in the time trial (Image credit: CJ Farquharson) Image 5 of 5 Emilia Fahlin finished the Tour in Green. (Image credit: velopalmares.free.fr)

For the second year in a row AEG and SRAM will present the Amgen Tour of California Women's Time Trial, concurrent with the pro men's stage. This year's event will take place on the same course on which the pro men will compete in Bakersfield, California on Thursday May 17. Kristin Armstrong, last year's winner in Solvang, will head a ten-rider start list.

"It's an honor to be one of ten athletes selected to compete in the Amgen Tour of California Women's Time Trial Race," said Armstrong, who is fresh off of a dominating victory in the SRAM Tour of the Gila. "I'd like to thank AEG for their efforts and hard work on this event. Getting this race included in the Amgen Tour of California is such a wonderful opportunity to showcase women's cycling, and to be able to do it on a stage where the whole world will be watching is fantastic."

The invitational women's event features a $10,000 prize list for the 18.4 mile course. The women will start at 11:10AM (PDT), while the men's stage beings at 1:00PM.

"AEG has the reputation of being staunch advocates and supporters of women's cycling and once again including the women's time trial as part of the Amgen Tour of California is further evidence of our commitment," said Kristin Bachochin, Executive Director and Senior Vice President of AEG Sports.

"The dedication and spirit of the incredible athletes from around the world who will compete in Bakersfield in the 2012 Amgen Tour of California Women's Time Trial Race should not only be commended but looked upon as examples for young women today embarking on athletic careers."

In addition to Armstrong, the start list features notable time trialists such as Emilia Fahlin, a three-time Swedish time trial champion, former Australian champion Bridie O'Donnell and U23 US champion Taylor Wiles and former US national champion Alison Powers.

"The Amgen Tour of California Women's Time Trial has quickly evolved into being a central component of the Amgen Tour of California," said Powers. "The world of female cycling might finally receive the attention it deserves."

Provisional start list for the Amgen Tour of California Women's Time Trial

1. Alison Tetrick (Exergy TWENTY12), USA

2. Tayler Wiles (Exergy TWENTY12), USA

3. Kristin Armstrong (Exergy TWENTY12), USA

4. Emilia Fahlin (Team Specialized-Lululemon), SWE

5. Loren Rowney (Team Specialized-Lululemon), AUS

6. Bridie O'Donnell (Vanderkitten-Focus), AUS

7. Janel Holcomb (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefits Strategies), USA

8. Jade Wilcoxson (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefits Strategies), USA

9. Alison Powers (NOW and NOVARTIS for MS), USA

10. Robin Farina (NOW and NOVARTIS for MS), USA