Leipheimer remains tight-lipped about Amgen Tour of California start

Image 1 of 2 Levi Leipheimer talks about The Levi Effect, a new documentary film. (Image credit: Pat Malach) Image 2 of 2 Levi Leipheimer and NBC Sports commentator Paul Sherwen discuss the upcoming Tour of California. (Image credit: Pat Malach)

Levi Leipheimer remained tight-lipped Thursday about whether he would be on the start line Sunday when the Amgen Tour of California rolls out of Santa Rosa for stage 1, saying he would make the announcement during Friday's official pre-race press conference.

The three-time winner was hit by a car while training on April 1 and suffered a fractured fibula. Leipheimer was training in Spain for Vuelta al Pais Vasco when the collision occurred. Doctors first thought he had suffered only a muscle contusion, but x-rays found the fracture, and he returned home to Santa Rosa. He did not require surgery, but his recovery has been slower than expected.

Leipheimer hosted a mixer in Santa Rosa Thursday night to promote a new documentary about his life, his racing and his contributions to the cycling community in Sonoma County, where he has lived since 1996. The movie will be released for free on the internet after debuting in Santa Rosa on the eve of his gran fondo in September. "The Levi Effect", a production from BikeMonkey, details Leipheimer's story as he left behind the mountains of Butte, Montana for the life of a professional cyclist.

The 38-year-old Omega Pharma-QuickStep rider has won the Amgen Tour of California three times, from 2007 to 2009, finished third in 2010 and second last year to then-teammate Chris Horner. He has the most stage wins of any rider, with six.