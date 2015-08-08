Watch Iron Hill Twilight Criterium live on Cyclingnews
Women’s race begins at 6:45 p.m. followed by the men’s race at 7:45 p.m. (EDT)
Criterium racers from across the US will line up for the penultimate race of the 2015 USA CRITS Championship Series at the Iron Hill Twilight Criterium held in West Chester, Pennsylvania on Saturday.
Cycling fans can watch live streaming of the races on Cyclingnews beginning with the women’s race at 6:45 p.m. followed by the men’s race at 7:45 p.m. (EDT).
Daniel Holloway (Alto Velo-Seasucker) and Samantha Schneider (ISCorp Cycling p/b Smart Choice MRI) currently leading the USA CRITS standings.
During the 2014 edition of the Iron Hill Twilight Criterium, Daniel Holloway won the men's race ahead of Bobby Lea and David Cueli, while Laura van Gilder won the women's race ahead of Amy Culter and Kacey Lloyd.
