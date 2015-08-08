Watch Iron Hill Twilight Criterium live on Cyclingnews

Image 1 of 2 The pro women race along the tree-lined finish straight on Saturday at the USA CRITS Iron Hill Twilight Criterium held in West hester, Pennsylvania (Image credit: David Gill) Image 2 of 2 Two-time Olympian, Bobby Lea leads the group at the Iron Hill Twilight Criterium (Image credit: David Gill)

Criterium racers from across the US will line up for the penultimate race of the 2015 USA CRITS Championship Series at the Iron Hill Twilight Criterium held in West Chester, Pennsylvania on Saturday.

Related Articles USA CRITS Series adds three new criteriums in 2015

Cycling fans can watch live streaming of the races on Cyclingnews beginning with the women’s race at 6:45 p.m. followed by the men’s race at 7:45 p.m. (EDT).

Daniel Holloway (Alto Velo-Seasucker) and Samantha Schneider (ISCorp Cycling p/b Smart Choice MRI) currently leading the USA CRITS standings.

During the 2014 edition of the Iron Hill Twilight Criterium, Daniel Holloway won the men's race ahead of Bobby Lea and David Cueli, while Laura van Gilder won the women's race ahead of Amy Culter and Kacey Lloyd.