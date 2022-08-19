Watch Dan Bigham's UCI Hour Record attempt – Live stream
By Patrick Fletcher published
Full video coverage as British rider takes on Campenaerts' record in Switzerland
Dan Bigham will take on the UCI Hour Record in Grenchen, Switzerland, on Friday lunchtime, and you can watch a full live stream of his attempt right here on Cyclingnews.
Bigham, a part-time rider who works for Ineos Grenadiers as a performance engineer, is attempting to break the record of 55.089km set by Victor Campenaerts in April 2019.
He will start his attempt at 14:30 CET on Friday, with live video coverage starting five minutes beforehand.
You can watch the full event right here, by clicking play in the embedded video box above.
This is Bigham's first official UCI-ratified attempt at the Hour Record, having ridden a distance of 54.723km in Grenchen only last October, which nevertheless counted as a new British record, taking over from Bradley Wiggins.
The 30-year-old, who is combining resources from the Ineos Grenadiers team with his own equipment, needs to find 367 metres - or almost a lap and a half - to break the record.
Campenaerts himself believes the record will tumble, pointing to the involvement of Ineos and Bigham's expertise in aerodynamics as key factors.
